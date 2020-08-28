N.L. records 1st new case of COVID-19 in more than 2 weeks

There is a new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador Friday, ending a 17-day streak of no new positive cases.

According to a Department of Health media release, the new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region under 19 years old.

The Department of Health also said the new case is related to international travel. The woman is a resident of the province, and had recently returned from Asia.

While on route to the province, she was asymptomatic.

The department said upon her arrival she followed public health guidelines and self-isolated.

Contact tracing by public health officials is underway. Everyone considered a close contact is being advised to quarantine.

Prior to Friday, there had been no active cases of the virus in the province for eight days.

Since Thursday, 283 people have been tested for the virus, bringing the total number of tests administered to 31,371.

The province's caseload is now 269, with 265 recovered and three deaths.

Public health regulations have required mandatory masks in most indoor public spaces for most people over the age of five since Monday. Those rules have had some organizations representing people with autism and people who of hard of hearing asking for others' compassion and patience, as some of those may not be able to wear a mask.

