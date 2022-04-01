6 more COVID-19 deaths in N.L., raising 8-day total to 24
But COVID-19 hospital patients have dropped 2, down to 38
Six more people in Newfoundland and Labrador have died of COVID-19 over the past two days, raising the province's total to 116 deaths since the pandemic began.
Of that total, 24 deaths have happened over the past eight days..
Of the six new deaths announced Friday by Public Health, three people were in the Central Health region, two were in the Eastern Health region, and one was in Western Health.
Most of them were elderly: three were 80 or older, two were in their 70s, and one was in their 60s.
The number of hospitalizations has dropped slightly — from a high of 40 earlier this week to 38 — but there are still 11 people in critical care, unchanged since Wednesday.
Public Health is also reporting 688 new cases of the virus since Wednesday's update — 299 on Thursday, and 389 on Friday.
That number, though, is not an accurate reflection of the spread of COVID-19 in the province, as the Health Department has restricted who is eligible for a PCR test.
