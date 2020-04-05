Testing for COVID-19 in N.L. being expanded to include high-risk populations

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald told reporters Saturday that government's goal is to identify and prevent the spread of COVID-19 at all provincial health care facilities. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Testing for COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador is being expanded to include people in high-risk populations who are experiencing symptoms of the disease, and for those who work with them.

At Saturday's media briefing at Confederation Building, Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health, said government's goal is to identify and prevent the spread of COVID-19 at all health care facilities.

She said these include "ong-term care facilities, personal care homes, daycares, emergency shelters, correctional facilities and other housing programs serving vulnerable populations."

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were announced Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 203.

One of those new positive cases is a health care worker who works at Charles S. Curtis Hospital in St. Anthony.

Health Minister John Haggie says decisions about who to test are based on the best available evidence.

"If that changes, so will we," said Haggie.

"It is targeted to provide protection for the workers in health care and also for our vulnerable populations."

He said 633 people in every 100,000 have been tested, and whether those tests come back negative or positive, Haggie added his advice remains the same: stay home.

The next public briefing is expected at 2 p.m. NT Sunday.

