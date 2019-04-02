A cut above: French tailoring comes to St. John's
Robert Lanteigne hopes to draw customers away from fast fashion and into his new boutique
He began selling patterns in Paris when he was just a teenager. Chanel models have walked runways wearing his designs. He once did a photo shoot in Montreal with a young woman named Michaëlle Jean, the future governor general of Canada.
But when Robert Lanteigne arrived in St. John's, he never looked back. After working as a tailor around town for several years, he's now hanging up his own shingle. Couture Design N.L. is located on Water Street West, an area on the come-up with new and trendy businesses.
If you're used to fast fashion, or have never experienced the feeling of clothes that are cut, sewn, altered or transformed to fit the unique lines of your body, then Lanteigne is hoping you'll visit his shop and see what his skilled hands can do. Watch the video above to take a virtual trip to his shop.
With files from Patrick Butler
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?