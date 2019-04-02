Skip to Main Content
A cut above: French tailoring comes to St. John's

If you’re used to fast fashion, or have never experienced the feeling of clothes that are cut, sewn, altered, or transformed to fit the unique lines of your body, then Robert Lanteigne is hoping you’ll stop by his new shop and see what his skilled hands can do.

Robert Lanteigne hopes to draw customers away from fast fashion and into his new boutique

Zach Goudie · CBC News

Take a break from fast fashion at Couture Design N.L.

5 hours ago
Duration 2:47
Robert Lanteigne has sold patterns in Paris and dressed Chanel models, but now he's starting his own boutique on Water Street in St. John's. He wants people who are used to fast fashion to know what French tailoring and design can feel like, inside and out.

He began selling patterns in Paris when he was just a teenager. Chanel models have walked runways wearing his designs. He once did a photo shoot in Montreal with a young woman named Michaëlle Jean, the future governor general of Canada.

But when Robert Lanteigne arrived in St. John's, he never looked back. After working as a tailor around town for several years, he's now hanging up his own shingle. Couture Design N.L. is located on Water Street West, an area on the come-up with new and trendy businesses.

If you're used to fast fashion, or have never experienced the feeling of clothes that are cut, sewn, altered or transformed to fit the unique lines of your body, then Lanteigne is hoping you'll visit his shop and see what his skilled hands can do.

Zach Goudie

Zach Goudie is a journalist and video producer with CBC in St. John's.

