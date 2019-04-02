A cut above: French tailoring comes to St. John's

He began selling patterns in Paris when he was just a teenager. Chanel models have walked runways wearing his designs. He once did a photo shoot in Montreal with a young woman named Michaëlle Jean, the future governor general of Canada.

But when Robert Lanteigne arrived in St. John's, he never looked back. After working as a tailor around town for several years, he's now hanging up his own shingle. Couture Design N.L. is located on Water Street West, an area on the come-up with new and trendy businesses.

If you're used to fast fashion, or have never experienced the feeling of clothes that are cut, sewn, altered or transformed to fit the unique lines of your body, then Lanteigne is hoping you'll visit his shop and see what his skilled hands can do. Watch the video above to take a virtual trip to his shop.

