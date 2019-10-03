Courts outside St. John's handle cases as state of emergency continues

Courts in St. John's have remained closed throughout the state of emergency in St. John's, but that hasn't stopped arrests from happening on the Northeast Avalon.

Provincial courts outside St. John's, including Corner Brook and Happy Valley-Goose Bay, have picked up the slack. It's similar to the routine for weekend court — albeit for a longer period of time.

"The accused are appearing before a judge by video or teleconference, usually before 24 hours," said Justice Minister Andrew Parsons on Wednesday.

"In some cases people are released on consent, other people have their bail hearing scheduled, so very similar to what already happens in certain circumstances."

The courts in St. John's have been closed since Friday. (CBC)

A lot of the hearings are being pushed to Monday, Parsons said.

"I don't think anyone has been held up from having these hearings," he said.

The population at the St. John's lockup is "status quo," Parsons said, with people leaving the cells as others are brought in.

There were nine arrests between Friday and Monday, and half of those people released with consent of the Crown, he said.

"Things are going pretty good," Parsons said.

Scheduled trials and other court matters will be rescheduled for later dates.

