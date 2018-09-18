'Our court system is over-flooded with sexual assault': Labrador women's council

A Labrador women's group is marking Sexual Violence Awareness Week by calling attention to the prevalence of violence against women in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The town was ranked as having the sixth-highest rate of violence against women from data collected from 600 communities across Canada by journalist Emma Jones and Statistics Canada.

"Our court system is over-flooded with sexual assault, sexual interference. There's a high incidence of sexual abuse that happens which is all very much related, and there's a very big overrepresentation, especially of Indigenous women," Raelene Vickers, executive director of the Mokami Status of Women, told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

"So I pulled up a couple of statistics from Newfoundland and Labrador from back in 2015. In that year there was 399 sexual offences that occurred in RCMP jurisdictions. However, 99 of those [involved] Indigenous women in Indigenous communities."

Vickers said that means roughly 25 per cent of those sexual offences in one year involved Indigenous women.

More services for Labrador needed

Vickers wants to see the sexual assault nurse examiner program come to Happy Valley-Goose Bay — a program that already exists at Eastern Health — since there's a high number of sexual assault cases in the area.

"It's actually having trained nurses or nurse examiners, who can be at the hospital that are on call so if a woman or someone that's a victim of sexual assault enters the hospital they get pulled to the side right away, put in a safe location so that they don't have to wait in a waiting room," she said.

"Then there's a specific nurse that comes in that's trained in sexual assault, how to go about that in a very empowering way for the woman, because it's a very traumatic experience that people can go through."

Nurses can then help those people turn to legal aid, the Mokami Status of Women Council, various shelters in Labrador or the Journey Project.

What's happening

The town has proclaimed this week Sexual Violence Awareness Week, beginning with a ceremony at town hall.

The annual Take Back the Night march will be held Friday, beginning at the Mokami Status of Women's centre at 5:30 p.m. There will be a rally and speeches followed by the march from the centre to the town hall.

"The march will be primarily women and children, and anyone that's been specifically impacted by gender-based violence or sexual assault, and then we ask that anyone, males or allies who would like to join us, can join us by the provincial court and then walk the rest of the way."

"We will gather and socialize and just try to bring that public awareness to gender-based violence and gender inequality."

