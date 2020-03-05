Brandon Quilty to be sentenced March 12 for high-speed joyride that killed Justin Murrins

A St. John's courtroom was overflowing with emotion Thursday as the parents of a young man killed when a muscle car crashed at high speed nearly two years ago spoke about their heartbreak and loss.

Justin Murrins, 27, was the passenger in a 2008 Corvette driven by Brandon Quilty on a sunny afternoon on May 17, 2017.

Quilty, 25, pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving causing death, and will be sentenced by Justice Sandra Chaytor on March 12.

Murrins, 27, was ejected from Quilty's car and died of his injuries two days after the crash. (GoFundMe)

Evidence shows Quilty was driving more than 200 km/h when the crash occurred. He did not have a valid driver's licence, and had 10 previous convictions under the Highway Traffic Act, although all but one were non-moving violations.

Murrins, meanwhile, was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected from the vehicle.

Murrins suffered serious head injuries and died two days later. Quilty also sustained significant injuries and does not have any memory of the incident.

In a brief statement, Quilty stood before the court and said, "I just want to say I'm sorry to the family. That's it."

Crown attorney Jason House has recommended a prison sentence of between two and two-and-a-half years for Quilty, with a driving ban of five years.

Nearly two dozen Murrins's friends and relatives fill the public gallery in Courtroom 2 at Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court on Thursday. Justin's mother, Sherry Murrins — front, right — read an emotional victim impact statement into the record. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Defence lawyer Erin Breen is recommending a sentence of two years plus one day, so her client can serve his time in a federal correctional facility and have access to rehabilitative programming.

The facts of the case were entered into court Thursday, with some 20 family and and friends of Murrins in the gallery, while Quilty's mother also sat quietly through the proceedings, not far from her son, who was seated in the prisoner's box.

The Corvette came to rest on its roof, with Quilty still trapped inside. (N.L. Supreme Court)

An emotional Sherry Murrins read her victim impact statement into the record, saying she lies in her son's bed every night, crying and "wishing for him to come home."

People need to see what happens when you take unnecessary risks and how much their decisions affects so many people. Speed kills people. - Sherry Murrins

She said there would no winners from the legal process, but added, "People need to see what happens when you take unnecessary risks and how much their decisions affects so many people. Speed kills people."

Justin's father, Wally Brennan, had his statement read by the Crown.

Brennan was barbecuing lunch for his family that day when Justin received a call from Quilty, inviting him to join him for a drive.

A short time later, Brennan began hearing multiple sirens, not knowing until later that his son was clinging to life as he lay severely injured on Blackhead Road, in the Shea Heights neighbourhood of St. John's.

Brennan works as a personal-care attendant in the operating rooms at the Health Science Centre, the same place where his son took his last breaths two days after the crash.

To this day, Brennan says his the sound of sirens fills him with emotion.

"I relive May 17 all over again."

He said he sometimes goes into the operating room and talks to Justin, because "it's the last place I had my boy alive and it gives me a little piece of mind."

This photo of the sports car was entered into evidence in the case against Quilty. (N.L. Supreme Court)

Brennan said there's been no joy or laughter in his life since his son died.

"I have shut myself off from the world. I shut out my friends and can no longer enjoy life without my son it it," he wrote.

Evidence from the car's crash data recorder revealed Quilty was driving 207 km/h along a winding, single-lane road when the crash occurred. The road has a maximum speed limit of 80 km/h.

An investigation showed Quilty was driving so fast that the car's rear suspension bottomed out in the dips in the road, and the car began to fishtail after the suspension recoiled, lifting the back of the car.

Quilty lost control, with the car blazing through some trees before hitting a rock face along the shoulder. The car then flipped and spun and skidded along the road for some 840 metres before coming to rest on its roof.

The horrific crash obliterated the car, including what's called the "engineered life space," where the occupants are seated.

Firefighters had to use extrication tools to remove Quilty from the car.

The Corvette driven by Quilty smashed into this rock face before careening down Blackhead Road for another 840 metres. (N.L. Supreme Court)

Breen called her client a "youthful, first-time offender" whose decision to drive recklessly had "horrific consequences."

House said the court must send a message of deterrence, since the tragedy was avoidable.

He said Quilty was "showing off" and needed to answer for the consequences of what he did.

"The public has to be aware you cannot drive on the roadway in this sort of manner," House said.

Breen said Quilty is ready to accept whatever consequences are dispensed by the court.

