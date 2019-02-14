After 67 years together, N.L. couple forced to live apart in separate care facilities

Jim and Theresa Woolfrey are separated by the system. They require different levels of assistance and, as a result, have been living in separate care facilities for more than a year. Jim and family discuss what it’s like to live through that – and what it’s like to watch.

CBC's series Concerning Care takes a closer look at home and respite care in Newfoundland and Labrador, which has Canada's oldest population. It focuses on a shortage of workers, the emotional and financial toll of loved ones providing care to family members, and issues that home-care workers themselves face.

Jim and Theresa Woolfrey are happily married but separated.

They've been together for 67 years but have spent more than the last year living apart.

The Woolfreys, both 86, require different levels of assistance, and live in different care facilities — one in Paradise and the other in St. John's.

With the help of their children and grandchildren, Jim visits Theresa almost every day.

But it's a challenge, one the family says is hurting everyone involved — not only emotionally, but physically.

'I understand the stress it causes': health minister

In an interview with CBC News, Health Minister Tom Osborne said regional health authorities look at the most urgent needs when assigning long-term care beds, giving the example of a patient who is being housed at a hospital, using an acute-care bed, when they really need a long-term care facility.

Theresa and Jim Woolfrey are pictured during a 2019 interview in which they discussed how they fell in love at first sight. At the time, they both lived at the same personal-care home in Paradise. (Katie Breen/CBC)

He called the separation of spouses a difficult situation for the couple and their families.

"I understand the stress it causes," he said, adding it's an issue he'd like to see resolved.

"I've directed that the review on long-term care take into account admission policies, including spousal admission, inform possible changes to policy or legislation and guide a more patient-centred approach, improving the environment not only for patients but for staff."

In the video above, Jim Woolfrey and two of his children discuss their family's situation and the toll it takes.

