Couple camps out to protest Muskrat Falls 'boondoggle'

Overwhelmed by frustration about what they describe as a "boondoggle of a project," a St. John's couple is camping out at Nalcor's headquarters in protest of Muskrat Falls for the second time in less than a year.

Armed with a list of 13 demands for the energy corporation, Matthew and Alicia Della Valle plan to camp out until at least Monday with the hope of securing a meeting with a Nalcor representative or elected officials.

"We deserve answers, we deserve to be told and to be a part of this decision-making process. We welcome anybody from Nalcor to sit down with us and speak with us. We're here to be peaceful and to try and motivate some movement," said Matthew Della Valle.

The couple also spent close to a month on-and-off at the site in September 2017. They are involved with two high-profile activist groups that oppose Muskrat Falls: Free NL and the Labrador Land Protectors.

Feeling the power bill pinch

Among the couple's 13 demands are that Nalcor halt work on the dam until they can properly consult with residents, more environmental protections, and for charges against people who have been arrested protesting the project to be dropped.

They're also concerned about the safety of the North Spur — a landmass being used as a natural dam in the project — and with the possibility of elevated methylmercury levels in nearby waterways.

"Nalcor's pockets may be deep but our resolve and our commitment and our determination to see this through is very deep as well," said Matthew.

The couple are also calling for a rate mitigation plan to help Newfoundlanders pay for rising power costs.

'We couldn't rest at night knowing we may have voiced our opinion but we didn’t get out and make action happen,' says Matthew Della Valle. (Kate McGillivray/CBC)

"There's no plan," said Matthew Della Valle of Premier Dwight Ball's recent statement that ratepayers will not be on the hook to pay for Muskrat Falls. "How can you honestly state that without having some sort of plan?"

Rising costs have already impacted the Della Valles personally, they say. The couple lives in subsidized housing, and say that an increase in their bill in July is already hurting them.

Alicia, who uses a motorized wheelchair, says she's driven to protest for other disabled hydro customers who are already struggling to make ends meet.

"How can we afford hydro?" she said. "What do you want, [for] us to go in a home?"

Settled in for the week

With tents assembled and a cooking station set up, the pair are now trying to draw attention to their cause and hoping for a visit from local politicians.

"We welcome our MHAs to come by and talk to us, we welcome MPs," said Matthew Della Valle.

He said that he wants the province to coalesce around common demands so that Nalcor and the provincial government will be pressured into action.

The couple plan to stay put until Sept. 3, but Matthew says they're willing to stay even longer if they don't get the result they're after. (Kate McGillivray/CBC)

"We couldn't rest at night knowing we may have voiced our opinion but we didn't get out and make action happen," he said.

Nalcor told CBC in a statement that they are aware of the protest on their property, and that as long as it remains "peaceful and safe," they won't be asked to leave.

