Armed with petition, St. John's deputy mayor hopes to reverse controversial hotel approval

St. John's Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O'Leary wants to reverse the approval of the proposed Park Hotel development in downtown St. John's at a city council meeting next month. (Sonco Group)

St. John's Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O'Leary says she hopes city council will rescind its approval of a controversial downtown hotel project, in light of a petition that has gathered 6,000 signatures of people opposed to it.

During Monday's city council meeting, O'Leary said she will move to rescind the approval of the Park Hotel project at council's June 8 meeting. The deputy mayor told The St. John's Morning Show on Tuesday she wants to revisit the approval because she values the city's heritage.

"This is our calling card. It's really a huge part of who we are as a culture as well as a the fact that it drives our tourism industry, when our tourism industry will come back," she said. "People come to the city to see … the old buildings, the old areas, the districts and the history. And unfortunately we continue to chip away at that."

The development, led by the Sonco Group, is a four-storey, 108-room hotel on top of the existing eight levels of the Atlantic Place parking garage. The project was narrowly approved by a 6-5 vote at a council meeting earlier this month.

An online petition calling on council to rescind approval of the project, claiming not enough public consultation was done, has reached nearly 6,000 signatures.

O'Leary tabled the petition during Monday's meeting.

"When we're talking about the incredible mass and the game changer for the historic district of the downtown, obviously and evidently there are many people who feel they never had an opportunity to have their voice heard," O'Leary told The St. John's Morning Show on Tuesday.

O'Leary says she will move to rescind the plan's approval during council's June 8 meeting. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

O'Leary said her next move will be to look for a council member to second the motion at the June 8 meeting.

Normal consultation process followed, Mayor says

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen said the Park Hotel project has received the same amount of public consultation as any building in the city.

The city hosted a public hearing led by an independent facilitator in December and a second hearing with an independent commissioner on March 11, before the COVID-19 pandemic began in the province.

"I don't see how the incidents of the snowstorm and COVID-19 impacted the public consultation process on this project," Breen said. "They were all advertised.… The consultation process has been followed, so I don't see how that has become an issue."

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen says the city's regular consultation process has been followed. (Stephen Miller/CBC)

Breen has seen the online petition, and says there are signatures from outside the city and outside the province. Earlier this month, he said the project will serve as a major improvement on a downtown eyesore.

He said the council is open to new opinions and information about the project, but trusts the consultation process in place.

"We have to make decisions based on all the information that we gather through the process," he said.

"There will be people that will be concerned about it, and obviously the deputy mayor plans on bringing those concerns to the floor of the chamber again."