Atlantic Place hotel proposal clears another hurdle

A controversial proposal that would see a hotel built on top of Atlantic Place parking garage in St. John's is closer to getting the green light.

During Monday's weekly council meeting, Councillors voted against a staff recommendation to reject amending the proposed 108 room Park Hotel project from 11 storeys to 12.

The proposal for the building, which would be located at the intersection of Clift's-Baird's Cove and Harbour Drive, can now proceed with the next steps which includes having Halifax-based Sonco Group Inc., the proponents, having to apply for a discretionary use application and dealing with the air rights issue of where the proposed structure overhangs Clift's-Baird's Cove. Sonco Group will also have to tweak its building design once again before approval.

The vote came in 6-5 against rejecting the amendment on an application which first began to make its way through city council in 2013.

Those six were Coun. Sandy Hickman, Coun. Wally Collins, Coun. Debbie Hanlon, Coun. Jamie Korab, Coun. Deanne Stapleton and Mayor Danny Breen.

"I feel that that is a positive thing for the city, a positive thing for the downtown, obviously it'll bring more taxes to the city as well," Coun. Sandy Hickman told reporters after the public council meeting.

"It'll bring modern architecture, modern heritage to downtown lets call it, and it'll overall improve the look and the view from south side and from people in the harbour."

The remaining five were Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O'Leary, Coun. Maggie Burton, Coun. Dave Lane, Coun. Hope Jamieson and Coun. Ian Froude.

Coun. Maggie Burton said there are still a few things for the proponent of a new hotel in downtown St. John's to go through before the city approves the project. (Katie Breen/CBC)

The proposed construction of the new downtown St. John's hotel brought with it public backlash throughout its journey through red tape and project amendments. Some members of the public voiced concerns that the new hotel will take away from the historic charm of the area, while also further blocking the view of St. John's harbour.

City council, too, has been divided on the idea, also making amendments to planning regulations along the way which now allows for harbourfront buildings to rise as high as 12 storeys tall instead of the initial 11 storeys.

Park Hotel will stand as tall as the adjoined Atlantic Place.

Blocking the harbour

Coun. Maggie Burton - council's lead on planning and development - who voted in favour of rejecting the building amendment, said she doesn't think councillor votes will change come time to vote on the building design approval.

The project proposal will also once again go through a public hearing before it can receive approval from the city.

The proposed Park Hotel development, atop the Atlantic Place parking garage, in dowtown St. John's. (Sonco Group)

"I know its design is subjective, but I think the increased height is a mistake because it exacerbates the problem of the already block format of the Atlantic Place and the Atlantic Place parking garage itself and does create the sense of walling off the harbour from that view point as well," Burton said.

Whether the design of the hotel stays or goes, Burton said Sonco Group will engage with the local art community to design the art for the harbourside facade of the building.

"I think that if the developer wanted to engage with the public to see what they would like to have there, that would be a really good idea in particular," she said.

