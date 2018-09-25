Council approves next step in proposed hotel on Atlantic Place parking garage

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen voted in favour of the motion at Monday's council meeting. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

St. John's city council voted 7-3 Monday evening in favour of an amendment that will give councillors the discretion to allow harbourfront buildings of up to 12-storeys.

The vote to exempt current regulations — which allow for buildings of up to 11-storeys — comes as a developer is moving to add a four-storey hotel on the parking garage adjacent to the Atlantic Place office complex on Water Street.

"We have to look at the downtown, and the downtown needs a revitalization and this may add to that," said Mayor Danny Breen, who voted in favour of the motion.

Sonco Group Inc. is looking for approval to build a hotel on the eight-storey parking garage, which has an unimpeded view of St. John's harbour.

Because of the vote, a land use assessment will now be conducted, and a public meeting will take place so citizens can voice their opinions.

With the new addition the structure would stand at 12 storeys, one storey higher than previous regulations allow. (Submitted by Marco)

The development has already stirred up a debate, with opponents arguing the plan will take away from the historic character of downtown St. John's.

"I've heard [complaints] clearly from residents. I think in the interest of preserving what really is our differentiating factor as a city, what makes us so unique and special, I don't think this is the road to go down," said Coun. Hope Jamieson.

If there was an earthquake and it fell, that would be one way of taking care of it - Coun. Sandy Hickman

Many of the councillors want to see the results of an assessment and public meetings before stating whether they were definitively for or against the motion.

"I think that if I were to reject this out of hand now, for the reason of height, I think we would be ending the conversation before it could begin," said Coun. Dave Lane.

Most councillors seemed to agree that in its present state, the parking garage was already an eyesore and that any change might be an improvement.

"I really don't like that parking garage. If there was an earthquake and it fell, that would be one way of taking care of it," said Coun. Sandy Hickman.

Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O'Leary says she's already received a number of phone calls and emails from citizens who oppose the addition to the parking garage. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The garden path

Perhaps the most vocal opponent of the development was Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O'Leary.

O'Leary read out an email from an angry constituent who suggested it was as though planners had set out to intentionally take away from the harbour's historic appeal.

"If we do not figure out how to preserve and enhance our historic capacity then we're going to be like any other city with bad weather," O'Leary said after the meeting had concluded.

"My fear is that we're leading the developer down the garden path and opening the door to something that really I personally as a representative have heard loud and clear from my constituents, that they don't want to see."

