Cougar helicopter returns to St. John's after potential pressure loss en route to Hebron

A Cougar helicopter with 13 people on board returned safely to St. John's after one of the hydraulic systems indicated a possible loss of pressure while on the way to the Hebron oil platform.

ExxonMobil reported the incident to the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) on Nov. 25.

The helicopter returned to base at St. John's safely and is currently undergoing inspection and repairs.

Under Cougar's protocols, local emergency crews were called to be on stand-by in St. John's, and a Cougar search and rescue helicopter was dispatched, both as "precautionary measures."

There were 11 passengers and two flight crew on board the helicopter.

The helicopters have "multiple, independent hydraulic systems" and are able to fly safely with one system down, the C-NLOPB said in its incident report.

Transport Canada and the Transportation Safety Board have been notified of the incident, while ExxonMobil continues its investigation, the C-NLOPB said.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador