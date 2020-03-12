Remembering the lives lost in the Cougar helicopter crash, 11 years later

Lori Chynn lost her husband, John Pelley, in the Cougar 491 helicopter crash. She returns to the takeoff site every year at the time the tragedy happened. (Stephen Miller/CBC)

It's been 11 years since Lori Chynn lost her husband, John Pelley, in the Cougar 491 helicopter crash, but like others who lost loved ones in the offshore disaster, the grief remains.

Of the 18 crew members traveling to the SeaRose vessel, 17 died when mechanical issues forced the pilot of the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter to ditch into the frigid waters of the North Atlantic.

"I've done what I can to try and make a life. That's what he would want," Chynn said Thursday, the 11th anniversary of the crash. "But at the same time, there's times that it just comes out of nowhere."

"Grief is like that. You don't know when it can come out of nowhere."

The accident also happened on a Thursday. Chynn and other friends and families of those who lost their lives that day gather annually outside the Cougar Helicopters facility at the St. John's airport to pay tribute.

Others gather at the memorial at Quidi Vidi Lake. Some do both. There is also a memorial service at 7 p.m. at Elim Pentecostal Tabernacle on Kenmount Road to remember those who died in the crash, as well as the six lives lost in the 1985 Universal helicopter crash near Argentia in Placentia Bay.

Bound by tragedy

Standing outside the spot where the ill-fated flight embarked, Chynn feels sadness and anxiety flood back in. But she's been coming here for 11 years to lay a wreath for her late husband.

Despite the emotional toll of being there, Chynn lights up when she speaks about John, who shared her love of the island.

Family members of Corey Eddy and Burch Nash comfort each other outside the Cougar Helicopter facility in St. John's where the flight began. Eddy and Nash both died in the crash. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

"He was smart and witty and stubborn and a very motivated and determined person," Chynn said. "He loved music, loved the outdoors, loved living in Newfoundland … especially the west coast."

As Chynn huddled with family members of Corey Eddy, another man who died in the crash, the bond forged between the loved ones left behind is clear. They understand each other's pain and comfort one another.

Eddy's aunt Karen Delaney is there to pay respects to her nephew. This year is particularly difficult for her, as her sister — Eddy's mother — died this past year.

At the memorial at Quidi Vidi, family members of Burch Nash lay flowers and remember the life lost that day. Burch's daughter, Alicia Fitzgerald travels from Ontario each year to mark her father's passing.

Members of Nash's family pay their respects at the memorial at Quidi Vidi Lake. His daughters spoke of his love for his family. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

A lot has happened in Fitzgerald's life since that fateful day. She has married and had two children and is the director of project management at a major shipyard.

Fitzgerald had planned to pursue a career in the offshore oil industry life her father, but the tragedy made her reconsider. Her father's love for his children is one of the things she remembers most.

"His smile. How loving he was. He was a fantastic father," Fitzgerald said. "Just how much he cared about me and my sisters."

Allison Inkpen, left, and Alicia Fitzgerald lost their father in the Cougar 491 helicopter crash. Fitzgerald travels from Ontario each year to mark the anniversary of the tragedy. (Stephen Miller/CBC)

Although Nash lost his life before he could meet his grandkids, Fitzgerald makes sure they know all about him.

"We talk about Poppy Burch regularly," Fitzgerald said. "His pictures are all over my house and I just wish that he was there to meet them and watch them grow up."

Sole survivor

Robert Decker was the only one aboard that day who survived. Aside from his testimony at the official inquiry of the crash, he has rarely spoken publicly about the crash.

On Thursday he marked the anniversary of the disaster with a Facebook post.

"Remembering the 17 people tragically killed 11 years ago today and sending love to everyone [whose] life this changed forever," he wrote. "Thank you to all the people who helped with my rescue and recovery. Thank you to my family, friends, colleagues, and clients for the continued support."

