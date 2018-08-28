American plans to sail home-made Caledonia yawl in Conception Bay

An American man with deep roots in this province is three years into a five-year project to build and sail a wooden boat on Conception Bay.

"I'm going to put it down in our little marina, in the harbour, and I'm going to sail it … I'm going to try to sail it," said Dan Costello.

Costello grew up in Philadelphia and lives in Denver, Colorado now, but he's building a two-masted, Caledonia yawl at his summer home in Bacon Cove, where his parents and grandparents lived.

It's fun. You don't hear a motor. You just hear the water lapping off the back of the boat. It feels great. - Dan Costello

"Well, when I was a kid we used to go to the Jersey Shore. We used to go out crabbing. Mostly in rowboats. I always liked being on the water. My parents came from here. So maybe it was in me and this is a place for boats … Newfoundland," he said.

Don Costello is using boat designer Iain Oughtred blueprints to build his Caledonia yawl. The same blueprints were used to build the yawl pictured here. (Grapeview Boatworks)

Costello has made and repaired wooden boats before. One of the kayaks he built is on display in his summer home on Conception Bay.

"I rebuilt a boat called a celebrity sloop I had it up here then I sold it because it wasn't really big enough. It can be windy here and it only had a little center board so I had to be careful. I got wet a lot," he said.

One the wooden kayaks Dan Costello built hangs in his Newfoundland home. (CBC)

The Caledonia yawl he's building is based on blueprints made by Scottish boat designer Iain Oughtred. The open boat is 19 feet, six inches long and six feet, four inches wide.

"It's plywood which is good because it's hard to get long timbers. Plywood is pretty light and strong and when you put epoxy on it makes it waterproof," said Costello.

"I've been told it can take almost as much time to finish the boat properly as it does to build it, but I'm not in for picture perfect so long as it floats."

Costello says Oughtred has shown the Caledonia yawl he designed can withstand rough ocean conditions.

"Oh yeah. The fellow that drew the prints up he sails it off the Scottish coast," he said.

Learned wooden boatbuilding in Maine

Costello learned to sail after taking courses and working with The WoodenBoat School, in Brooklin, Maine.

The yawl gets its primary power from two sails, on two different masts, but Costello is installing a small electric motor, just in case.

"I'm not a super sailor. I only sail little boats and fooled around with them, you know. It's fun. You don't hear a motor. You just hear the water lapping off the back of the boat. It feels great."

Expects to finish boat before turning 30

Costello has been working on the yawl for three summers. He expects it will take at least two more to complete it.

Dan Costello's building this Caledonia yawl in his workshop in Bacon Cove, Conception Bay. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

"I have to do the masts. I have to make the sails or have some one make the sails. I just wish I could do it all even if I had to hand sew the sails like the old timers did.

Costello, who has clearly been around for more than three decades, jokes that he is 26-years-old, and has been for many years.

"I can't tell you my age," he said laughing.

"My mother even used to put a two and a six on a cake for me."

Costello encourages others here to learn how to build wooden boats too.

The Wooden Boat Museum of Newfoundland and Labrador in Winterton, Trinity Bay, offers boat building workshops that teach the basic skills and knowledge to build a wooden boat.