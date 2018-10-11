Costco's move to Galway delayed, according to company's website

It looks like Costco will spend another Christmas at its current home in the east end of of St. John's.

The megaretailer will not open the doors on its new store in Galway, the new development on the outskirts of St. John's that is spearheaded by former premier Danny Williams, until February 2019, according to the Costco Wholesale website.

It has been anticipated that the new location would be ready next month.

In March, Williams had said in the past that an official opening target date would be Costco's decision, but he believed it would be open by Halloween at the latest.

It had been anticipated that Costco would be open in the Galway development by Oct. 31. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

This week, Williams told VOCM that work on the new store was well underway and that it would likely open within the next month or so.

In an email on Thursday, Elizabeth Williams, Danny Williams's media contact, told CBC she could not reach anyone in the DewCor office on the issue.

She said when Williams made those statements, "that was the latest information," and an official opening date would need to be confirmed by Costco.

When reached by phone, Renee–Dominique Dowd, Costco's media co-ordinator, told CBC News she did not have enough information to comment on the new date. Dowd said she would send an email with details when she had them.

CBC reached out to Plaza Retail, the company tasked with recruiting businesses for the Galway development. When asked about the delay, a person there said officials with Costco would be better suited to respond.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador