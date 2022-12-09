Most cost-of-living relief cheques are in the mail, says N.L. finance minister
Opposition and NDP say one-time cheques aren't enough to fight skyrocketing inflation
Newfoundland and Labrador's finance minister says 96 per cent of its onetime cost-of-living relief cheques have been sent out, while the opposition continue to question whether they're the best use of public money.
Siobhan Coady said Friday that 378,000 of the estimated 392,000 cheques, most of which are for $500, are already in the mail.
"People should be receiving them now," said Coady. "This is the largest cheque run we have done in the Department of Finance. So I want to make sure we thank the public service that has worked so diligently."
The Progressive Conservatives continue to criticize the program that's expected to cost more than $190 million.
If you are two feet underwater, raising you by six inches … you are still drowning.- Jim Dnn
Interim PC Leader David Brazil says the one-time relief measure won't be enough for many citizens.
"This is not going to help people get through this winter when the cost of fuel is still up there and the cost of food has increased dramatically," said Brazil on Friday.
"There are some very vulnerable people. Those on income support and some seniors. You know, I want to know what the province is going to do in February when people can't fill up their oil tanks. When senior citizens and the most vulnerable can't do that and they are making a decision between medication and food and heat."
The NDP is also questioning the program.
"It's still a one-off," said interim Leader Jim Dinn.
"I think we've got to start looking at how we are going to spend this money better. I think we could have focused on those who are truly in need having a greater share of that money. Maybe we need to look at raising the minimum wage to a meaningful amount. If you are two feet underwater, raising you by six inches … you are still drowning."
Coady said unexpectedly high oil revenues and higher personal and corporate income tax revenues last year made it possible for the provincial government to issue the cost of living relief cheques, which were announced by Premier Andrew Furey in early October.
The cheques are being sent to every adult who filed a 2021 tax return with an income less than $100,000. People who earned between $100,000 and $125,000 last year will be given a cheque for $250-$500, using a scaled-down formula.
Coady says there may be delays for anyone who filed their 2021 taxes later than Oct.1. She said that anyone who doesn't receive a cheque in the coming days can call 1-877-729-6376 for help.
