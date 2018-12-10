Christmas for Cortney Lake: Family holds tree lighting for lost loved one

Christmas is hard for the family of Cortney Lake, but they're asking for the public's help in celebrating the season on Monday night.

The loved ones of the woman believed to have been murdered are hoping to pull together support from all over the northeast Avalon for a tree-lighting in her honour.

It's the second year for the event, after Lake went missing on June 7, 2017. Shortly after the 24-year-old mother's disappearance, police said she was murdered.

But her remains have yet to be found and no criminal charges have ever been laid.

"It's a hard time of year leading up to Christmas," said Donna Walsh, Lake's aunt. "You think back to the last year and a half and our hearts are heavy, you know? We're missing Cortney terribly."

The holidays can be tough for anybody who has suffered a loss, but it's especially tough for Walsh and her sisters because it's the season Lake loved the most.

"Christmas was her favourite time of year," she told CBC Radio's On the Go.

"We must go on. We celebrate Christmas in her honour."

Donna Walsh lost her niece, Cortney Lake, to a suspected homicide on June 7, 2017. Her remains have never been found. (CBC)

The event will be held at St. David's Park in Mount Pearl, starting at 6:15 p.m. The family is asking the public to show up in great numbers, and wearing their favourite Christmas attire.

"Wear Christmas lights or whatever you want to do," Walsh said. "We'll have some hot chocolate, we're going to be passing out some candy canes and it's just a family fun event."

Despite the grief they carry with them, Lake's family wants to see joyous faces around the Christmas tree on Monday night.

"Cortney would want it no other way."