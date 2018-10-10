N.L. correctional officers, government reach tentative deal

The union that represents 250 correctional officers in Newfoundland and Labrador and the provincial government have reached a tentative deal.

Full details will be released at the ratification meetings, according to a media release issued Wednesday morning by the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees (NAPE).

"Our team is recommending acceptance to the membership," said NAPE President Jerry Earle.

In its own media release issued at the same time, government said the proposed agreement is a four-year deal that will expire on Oct. 31, 2019.

No financial details on the agreement have been released yet, but other collective agreements that government has signed with other public sector workers have included wage freezes, but also no-layoff clauses.

"This tentative agreement respects the difficult work that corrections officers undertake each day while balancing our fiscal realities," said Finance Minister Tom Osborne.

"As with our other recent collective agreements, this agreement will create greater stability in the economy and I look forward to a successful ratification process."