Former correctional officer Anthony Crocker cleared of assaulting inmate

A former correctional officer who was ordered a new trial for assaulting a man at the St. John's lockup in 2014 has had the case against him withdrawn.

Anthony Crocker was supposed to head to a two-day trial at provincial court in St. John's Tuesday.

But, according to Crocker's lawyer Randy Piercey, the Crown withdrew the charge of assault "because of the low degree of probability of conviction."

Crocker was on duty when David Boland, who admitted he was drunk, was brought into the lockup and put in a holding cell.

Video surveillance showed Crocker striking Boland after the inmate, who was in handcuffs, spit on Crocker.

At trial, Crocker said the force was necessary to stop the spitting because of the possibility of a communicable disease.

Boland also threatened to kill Crocker and his family, the court was told.

Surveillance video from inside the lockup in St. John's was entered at Anthony Crocker's assault trial 1:42

Colleagues of Crocker testified he was known for being cool under pressure, and said Crocker apologized after the incident.

Provincial court judge James Walsh found that Crocker's actions weren't justified given Boland's vulnerable position. He was sentenced to community service.

In 2017, Justice Deborah Paquette, of the trial division of the Supreme Court, ruled that judge Walsh "did not apply the correct law respecting the availability of the defence of self-defence." She then ordered a new trial.