After stolen from manger, baby Jesus figurine returns to St. John's church

One St. John's church is spreading some good news and thanking whoever brought the baby Jesus figurine back, after it had been stolen from the nativity scene.

In December 2018, the Jesus figurine was stolen right out of the manger as part of the nativity setting outside Corpus Christi Church.

After it had been missing for so long, the church members had lost hope it would ever come back.

"We assumed that he was gone … gone for good," said Father Joseph Barton.

Father Joseph Barton is a Catholic priest at Corpus Christi Church in St. John's. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

But that changed this fall when a church worker made a surprise discovery.

"It was just found on the steps by one of the parishmen. I came in and he said, 'The baby Jesus has returned,' and I said, 'Great,'" said Barton.

There's a sense of joy and peace and that there is goodness out there. - Joseph Barton

"But that's all we know — that we found it on the steps of the church."

It was the exact same ceramic baby Jesus that went missing. It was completely undamaged, but because there was no note or letter explaining what had happened, Barton said there are still unanswered questions.

"Who took it? And for what reason? We have no idea," he said.

Barton isn't angry or upset; he says he and the church's members are grateful the manger display is once again whole, right before Christmas.

The nativity scene at Corpus Christi Church in St. John's in whole, after the Jesus figuring was returned. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

"We appreciate the fact that it was well taken care of. There was no damage," he said.

"It was returned. There's a sense of joy and peace and that there is goodness out there."

Barton hopes the figure helped whoever took it, but he also hopes it is back to stay.

"Hopefully there was some benefit for whoever it was who took it," he said.

Corpus Christi Church in the west end of St. John's. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

