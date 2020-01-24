Coronavirus outbreak on province's radar, says N.L. health minister

Health Minister John Haggie says the coronavirus is being monitored by the health department but isn't much of a concern right now. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's health minister says there's little risk to residents of the province from the coronavirus outbreak in China.

John Haggie said his department is monitoring the outbreak and he would be speaking with provincial and federal health ministers in a conference call Friday, but stressed there is no need for panic or fear.

"The risk to Canada is relatively low, and the risk to Newfoundland and Labrador is at the low end of the Canadian spectrum, as it were," Haggie told CBC on Friday.

"But given the nature of the drop-in travellers we often get from transatlantic flights, I think that we look to make sure we are ready should there be an issue."

Haggie said any preparation done by Newfoundland and Labrador health officials — for example, making sure there are enough surgical masks in case people want to cover their faces — is done mainly as awareness.

Two confirmed U.S. cases

The coronavirus strain is thought to have originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December. As of Jan. 24, there have been 830 reported cases of coronavirus, including two in the United States.

There have been 25 confirmed deaths.

There have been zero confirmed cases of coronavirus in Canada. While health officials say the risk of an outbreak in Canada is low, airports in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal — with frequent direct flights from China — have begun screening passengers for the virus.