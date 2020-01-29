Chinese students cancel New Year event in St. John's over coronavirus fears

A group of Chinese students at Memorial University has cancelled a Chinese New Year celebration with public health concerns in mind, despite health officials saying coronavirus is a very minor risk in Newfoundland and Labrador.

There have been no cases reported in the province, but the Chinese Youth Association at Memorial University says it decided not to take any chances.

"It is really a hard decision for our association to cancel the celebration," the group said in an emailed statement. "This decision is made with the consideration of precaution about the potential risk. Public safety and health is our first priority."

The event was supposed to take place at the university's recital hall last week, but was delayed by the storm. It was rescheduled for Saturday night, with performances of traditional songs and dances and a meal catered by a local Chinese restaurant.

The group said more than 50 children had been practising every weekend since September for their performances.

The Chinese Youth Association holds an annual New Year event at MUN. This year the song and dance felt inappropriate, said the association, as their friends and family in China deal with a viral outbreak. (Chinese Youth Assocation at Memorial University of Newfoundland/Facebook)

Members of the association consulted with a Chinese doctor at Memorial University's faculty of medicine.

"He told us, even though it is extremely low risk to Canada, the Chinese community is still [concerned about] the risk of public health," the group wrote.

Aside from health concerns, the group said it didn't feel it was an appropriate time to celebrate when their friends and family were "sparing no pain to contain this viral disease."

Despite the cancellation, the Chinese Youth Association is still planning other traditional festivals in the coming months.

No cause for concern yet

The province's chief medical officer, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, says there is a very low risk to residents of Newfoundland and Labrador.

There have been two confirmed cases in Ontario and one presumptive case in British Columbia.

The confirmed cases are a husband and wife who had travelled to Wuhan, the Chinese city considered to be the epicentre of the outbreak. According to numbers from China on Wednesday, there have been 132 deaths from 6,000 cases.

Air Canada has stopped its scheduled flights to Beijing and Shanghai.

Fitzgerald said the first symptoms are very similar to the common cold — not surprising, since some strains of the common cold are classified as coronaviruses.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer, says coronavirus presents a low risk to Newfoundland and Labrador. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

If you begin developing cold symptoms, there is no need to panic unless you have some relation to the specific area of China where the outbreak started.

"This is cold and flu season and a lot of people will be developing those symptoms, but the travel to China — to the Wuhan area — is the most important thing we have to remember," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald said concerns about it being transferred by Chinese goods shipped in the mail are not valid. It is not easily transmitted, and requires close contact between two people.

Despite the risk being low, health authorities in Newfoundland and Labrador are preparing for the virus, Fitzgerald said. They are speaking with each other daily, reviewing plans and taking stock of supplies to ensure they are ready.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador