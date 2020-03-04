Coronavirus delays Boston seafood expo leaving N.L. companies stalled

One of the world's largest seafood shows, slated for mid-March, has been called off for now over growing anxiety from the global COVID-19 coronavirus.

Seafood Expo North America is held in Boston each year. The event is an opportunity for Newfoundland and Labrador based seafood harvesters and processors to meet with foreign customers and network to create new accounts.

"This decision has been difficult because of the major importance of this event to the industry," said Diversified Communications in a news release on Tuesday.

"We heard from those of you who were concerned about health, safety and travel restrictions, and given the short time before the scheduled event date, and upcoming logistics, we have determined that postponement at this time is unavoidable."

More than 89,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported around the world, with more than 3,000 deaths.

Canada currently has 27 cases.

N.L. companies stalled

Danny Dumaresque, owner of Labrador Gem Seafood, told CBC Radio's The Broadcast he has been making the trip for 30 years.

The expo was an important step to getting his products to market.

"We now have to change the game plan and take a different approach," Dumaresque said on Tuesday.

This is a container of about 100 grams of processed sea urchin. It can be eaten raw or cooked. Fresh sea urchin has a shelf life of about 12-days after processing. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

Dumaresque figures 200-300 people from the province make the journey each year to represent their respective companies, to market and demonstrate what is offered in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Seafood harvesting and production is a large industry, one that Newfoundland and Labrador, and the rest of Atlantic Canada, has relied on for generations.

Dumaresque said the show in Boston is generally where a lot of deals come together for local companies, but he isn't downplaying the seriousness of being on the side of caution.

He said companies and representatives from China would normally make up about 20 per cent of the show's attendees.

With current travel restrictions and warnings in place in and out of China it would be difficult to estimate whether or not any delegates from the country would be on board for the expo, something Dumaresque said would be a significant absence.

"They are, especially for Canadian companies, a major market. And for U.S. companies as well," he said.

"That I'm sure is a major factor in the decision to postpone at this time."

Diversified Communications said there are plans to hold the event later in 2020, somewhere in North America. The company said those details will be sent directly to customers in the next month.

