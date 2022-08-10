Deon Cuza of St. John's has a pro cornhole contract in the bag
Cuza has won a spot in the American Cornhole League, becoming N.L.'s first pro cornhole player
If you think cornhole is just a game for the backyard or the cabin, think again.
Deon Cuza of St. John's is about to become Newfoundland and Labrador's first professional cornhole player, after winning a contract with the American Cornhole League.
Yes, that is a thing.
"It's amazing, actually. I never, ever thought it would come to this," said Cuza. "The sport has grown like you wouldn't believe."
Cuza has been a hot hand in a local recreational cornhole league for the past couple of years. But in April, players noticed the American Cornhole League was holding an open tournament in Niagara Falls, Ont. Cuza and several other league players decided to enter, just for fun.
"Then when it was all said and done, they made an announcement that I was the last Canadian standing, and with that came a professional contract for the following year," said Cuza.
In the fall, Cuza will begin competing in American Cornhole League events, taking on the world's best players. But if you just want to be the best at your next barbecue, Cuza has some pro tips on how to take your cornhole game to the next level. Watch the video above to learn from the boss of toss.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?