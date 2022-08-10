Deon Cuza of St. John's has a pro cornhole contract in the bag

If you think cornhole is just a game for the backyard or the cabin, think again. Deon Cuza of St. John's just won a pro contract with the American Cornhole League. Check out his tips for owning the board at your next barbecue.

If you think cornhole is just a game for the backyard or the cabin, think again.

Deon Cuza of St. John's is about to become Newfoundland and Labrador's first professional cornhole player, after winning a contract with the American Cornhole League.

Yes, that is a thing.

"It's amazing, actually. I never, ever thought it would come to this," said Cuza. "The sport has grown like you wouldn't believe."

Cuza has been a hot hand in a local recreational cornhole league for the past couple of years. But in April, players noticed the American Cornhole League was holding an open tournament in Niagara Falls, Ont. Cuza and several other league players decided to enter, just for fun.

"Then when it was all said and done, they made an announcement that I was the last Canadian standing, and with that came a professional contract for the following year," said Cuza.

In the fall, Cuza will begin competing in American Cornhole League events, taking on the world's best players. But if you just want to be the best at your next barbecue, Cuza has some pro tips on how to take your cornhole game to the next level. Watch the video above to learn from the boss of toss.

Deon Cuza puts the biscuit in the basket. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

