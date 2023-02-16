Carnival recollections: Former Corner Brook resident recounts early years of winter festival

Marble Mountain, shown in this undated photo, was the original site of Corner Brook's annual carnival in the mid-1960s. (CBC)

As Corner Brook's winter carnival prepares to celebrate its 50th event, Bob MacLeod is reflecting upon nearly 60 years of memories.

The former Corner Brook resident was one of the founders of the first carnival in the region. In 1964, however, it was an event at Marble Mountain only.

"It was a spark in the winter of the lives of people in Corner Brook," said MacLeod, who now lives in Summerside, P.E.I. "It was a team effort all the way. And the members of the ski club all pitched in and did our bit."

The 2023 Corner Brook Winter Carnival begins Friday and runs until Feb. 26.

Bob MacLeod, 89, was one of a group of volunteers who founded the first ski carnival in western Newfoundland in 1964. (CBC)

The event has grown immensely from small beginnings, said MacLeod. It started when he and some Marble Ski Club members took a weekend trip to a Quebec ski hill. It was there they were introduced to après-ski and the fun that would take place off the slopes.

"They had après-ski parties and torchlight skiing, fireworks — all kinds of great things," he said. "And we really enjoyed the weekend. So when we came back, we said, 'You know, let's try and see if we can duplicate this on a small scale, maybe just for a day or so, or a weekend at Marble Mountain.'"

The event took off, and by 1966 it had grown into a weeklong festival. Included in the fun were German and Swiss nights, torchlight skiing, costume skiing and races.

"We were looking for kind of a mascot, a mascot that we could have as symbolic of the ski area," he said. "So someone came up with the idea, 'Well, why don't we have Leif the Lucky?' Anyway, we got someone to draw a cartoon character, we had a flag made and all this kind of stuff, and we had a ski parade and we went down to city hall and they raised a flag. And it was, you know, a great bit of fun."

A snow artist works on a Raccoons-themed sculpture outside the former CBC location in Corner Brook in this undated file photo. (CBC file photo)

A costume for the famous Viking was made and, reluctantly, McLeod agreed to wear it first.

"Everybody assumes that 'MacLeod' is Scottish and no doubt it is, the 'Mac' is, but the 'l-e-o-d' is Norse, actually," he said. "Because when the Vikings raided Scotland years ago, some of them stayed and married in and the 'l-e-o-d' is actually Norse, so I think I had the Norse blood in me to play the part."

As the years progressed, so did the size and scope of the ski carnival. In the early 1970s, it welcomed an Olympian to the slopes of Marble, a game-changer and personal carnival highlight for MacLeod.

"We had an opportunity to get Nancy Greene, who had just a few years ago … won two medals at the Olympics," he said. "We felt to do justice to the carnival now — and a lot of more interest had come along in Corner Brook — that maybe we should spread our wings and let's make this a big thing, winter carnival. Bring in the whole community, and with Nancy Greene coming and all that, so basically that was, I think, a transition."

Greene was Canada's top ski racer of the time, and in addition to her Olympic medals, won world championships twice, and collected a record 17 Canadian championship titles.

"I can remember that vividly," said MacLeod. "Nancy Greene landed by aircraft in Deer Lake, she was helicoptered down through Humber Valley to the top of Marble Mountain, and she skied down, accompanied by the Nancy Greene skiers. I can't help feeling emotional. It was amazing. And the racers and everything. It was just a fantastic sight to see."

Men compete in the Hottest Man for the Coldest Season contest, which has been a Corner Brook Winter Carnival mainstay for decades. (CBC)

When the event expanded to the city, MacLeod was less involved in the organization of the event but maintained an active participant of the carnival. He said he was humbled to watch it grow.

"When the city [and their volunteers] took it over, it was really great because it got the whole community involved," he said. "It was really a community effort. But of course none of us at the first had ever thought it would come to anything like it."

MacLeod won't get back to Corner Brook for this year's carnival, but doesn't rule out attending another one in the future.

"When we started it, we had no idea, not at all, what this would turn into," he said.

