Corner Brook mayor says water treatment costs rose about 40% last year

Corner Brook Mayor Jim Parsons says the city's spending on water treatment has increased by about 40 per cent in some cases due to the rising cost of the treatment chemicals. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The City of Corner Brook says it's paying significantly more for water treatment than it did a year ago.

Mayor Jim Parsons says the cost of the multiple chemicals used in the treatment process have all increased by about 40 per cent compared with last year. Some have increased by more than 50 per cent.

"We're used to seeing price increases throughout the COVID thing. We've noticed the supply is not where it used to be, so prices go up," said Parsons in a recent interview.

"This is significant, on top of the other increases like our energy costs that we use, of course, to treat our water."

Parsons said the city treats between 20 and 30 million litres of water a day and has "made strides" in recent years to detect leaks in the system.

He said the city is going to redouble its efforts there.

"Per litre, the cost of water has gone up significantly. We can get some long-term savings by reducing our usage," said Parsons.

"There is a base cost for our treatment plant. We're very lucky, we have a beautiful plant. We have some of the best water in the country and we're very fortunate to have that, but as I mentioned there are a number of chemicals that go in to treat our water."

In 2012, Corner Brook was ordered by the federal government to start treating its sewage by 2020. (City of Corner Brook/Facebook)

Parsons said the city is likely to spend $1 million on water treatment chemicals alone. That's on top of the operating costs of the treatment facility.

"We're going to invest now in a process to try and track down any of those pesky leaks that are happening underground that we may or may not know about.… We know there's definitely water in the ground here that's coming through our system," he said.

"We can definitely use less as individuals but we want to make sure as well that we're taking care of a lot of the bigger leaks and things around the city."

The city is still looking for funding to build a wastewater treatment plant. Right now, the city deposits its wastewater into Humber Arm through 12 sewer outfalls. The wastewater then flows into the Atlantic Ocean.

In 2012, Corner Brook was ordered by the federal government to start treating its sewage by 2020. Many other municipalities across the country are in the same situation.

Parsons said a treatment plant will likely cost between $75 million and $90 million.

"That's a significant cost. The city, of course, has been collecting a sewer levy for a number of years," said Parsons.

"That's added up over the years. We're very happy now we're at about $14 million that we've put in our kitty to go toward that. So we're prepared. The city is well financed — we're ready to take on debt to deal with that problem as soon we can get our federal and provincial partners to come to the table as well."

