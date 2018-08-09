Corner Brook, Bay of Islands get money to lure Gros Morne tourists

Heading to the west coast for a Gros Morne adventure? If all goes according to a soon-to-be-developed regional tourism plan, your itinerary will also include spending time — and money — in Corner Brook.

Long Range Mountains MP Gudie Hutchings and Humber-St. Barbe-Baie Verte MHA Gerry Byrne announced $90,000 to develop the plan Thursday morning. Some of the money is also coming from municipal sources.

According to the owner of the Newfoundland Emporium, Dave LeDrew, it's about time.

"It's not enough money, but it's certainly a good start," said LeDrew.

"Deer Lake has a tremendous advantage over us, and we've got to work at it to make sure we get our share. And all we want is our share."

'We have a great asset here'

The money will fund the development of a tourism strategy for the Bay of Islands region and the Lower Humber Valley, including Corner Brook, said Mayor Jim Parsons.

"We believe that we have a great asset here," Parsons said.

"We just need a little help, and I think a little more cooperation between the governments and the private sector and the public sector, to really make the Bay of Islands a top destination in Newfoundland."

Dave LeDrew, who owns the Newfoundland Emporium, says business dropped in Corner Brook once highway travellers could pass by. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Cooperation between local businesses, and from local officials toward those businesses, would also help, LeDrew said.

"I usually try to go into most places to see what they're like, so I can recommend them to other people," he said.

"Quite often we have tourists come in from the boat, from a cruise ship, and they're looking for a particular item. And if I haven't got it, sometime I take them in the car to the competition and let them buy it there. You try to do what you can."

Working with Tourism Atlantic

Corner Brook does see some tourists, of course, and there are cruise ships that come into harbour.

"We have lots of tourists but the potential is so much greater," Parsons said.

Gros Morne and the Northern Peninsula are doing well with tourism, which represents a great opportunity for their region as well if they can get tourists to extend their trip and draw more to the area, he said.

Support for small businesses like the Newfoundland Emporium helps the local tourism industry, says owner Dave LeDrew. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Attractions that tap into the area's past could be one possibility, said LeDrew. For example, wooden barrels for herring used to be made in the Bay of Islands — a tourist experience could be built around that history, demonstrating how they were built and offering barrels for sale.

"We have so much natural beauty here. In addition, we have cultural experiences that are completely unique in the world," Parsons said.

"I think it's just a matter of really sort of sharpening the pencil, figuring out what are the specific draws here."

