Corner Brook teens skip class to rally against climate change

About 20 high school and university students skipped class in Corner Brook on Friday to voice their concerns over climate change.

"Climate change to me is an important issue because it's going to affect my future, and we don't have a lot of time to make a change. We have to start acting now, before it's too late," said Grade 11 student Kaede Randall-Scott.

About 20 young people protesting outside <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cornerbrook?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cornerbrook</a> city hall. Raising awareness about climate change. <a href="https://t.co/lRYzqCALNG">pic.twitter.com/lRYzqCALNG</a> —@cheriewheeler

The event drew teens to a busy West Street by city hall with several protesters gathering outside Gerry Byrne's campaign headquarters nearby on Main Street.

The group also made a stop at MP Gudie Hutchings offices.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CornerBrook?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CornerBrook</a> students taking part in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FridaysforFuture?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FridaysforFuture</a> global movement for climate change awareness stopped by my office today. These students are our future, and I love that they're spreading the word.<br><br>Thanks for coming by! <a href="https://t.co/0zXJ1L92mK">pic.twitter.com/0zXJ1L92mK</a> —@Gudie

Affecting youth

The protests stem from similar rallies held in St. John's and more than 1,300 other schools from more than 100 countries in the School Strike for Climate movement.

"We are trying to show people that the youth of our community think it's a big issue that is affecting us, our future and our kids' future. I think it's important for people to be aware of that," said Randall-Scott.

From left, Malcolm White (with green sign taped to shirt), Sam Rigler, Leonie Saschin and Emma Waterman take part in the climate change rally on West Street in Corner Brook on Friday afternoon. (Cherie Wheeler/CBC )

Kaede and her sister Caelin held up a sign saying 'I Speak for the Trees' at the rally outside city hall.

"We can see extreme weather. Extreme heat, extreme cold in the summers and winters. It is something that affects our youth," said Caelin Randall-Scott, 18.

Election issue

"The reason I came down here today is because I haven't heard of any politicians speaking about climate change yet. I know the election is coming up and I'm able to vote now and I'm looking for someone who will be a leader and lead us in the right direction when it comes to climate change."

Caelin Randall-Scott says as a first-time voter, she's not getting what she wants from this election.

About 20 students faced the busy traffic on West Street in Corner Brook on Friday, to raise public awareness of the effects of climate change. (Cherie Wheeler/CBC )

"I want a politician who will be open to speaking about the issues, someone who will be open to fixing the problem and creating a future for myself," she said.

The sisters agree that more rallies have to take place in smaller areas of the province.

"We want more to be done in our community, in Corner Brook, not just in in the capital of the province. We want it done in the small rural communities. It affects everybody, not just the big cities," said Caelin Randall-Scott.

