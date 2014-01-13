Corner Brook taxi companies pushing for fuel charge to offset rising gas prices

Taxi drivers in Corner Brook are calling on the city to implement a $2 fuel service charge on rides to offset rising fuel costs. (CBC)

Taxi drivers in Corner Brook are calling on the city to implement a $2 surcharge on fares to offset rising fuel costs.

The rise in fuel prices has left taxi companies struggling, according to Wade King, who owns three cab companies in the city.

"We base our income on the end of the day," King told CBC News on Monday. "When you fuel up and you're burning 40 dollars more a day in gas, doing the same work and making the same amount of money, at the end of the day it's a big loss on our drivers. Which makes it hard to keep drivers."

King said the decision to ask for the addition of a fuel service charge isn't a money-making strategy and is solely in place to offset the cost of fuel. The two-dollar fee was chosen as the city already offers a two-dollar incentive to taxi drivers to work on holidays such as Christmas and New Years Eve.

He said the increase will only be in place as long as the price of gas is over $1.65 a litre.

Todd Flynn, the city of Corner Brook's director of protective services, brought King's proposal to council last week.

"The councillors for the most part are supportive of entertaining the decision on this," he said. "I will put forward the documentation and make a recommendation and they'll have to decide what way that goes from here."

Taxi services in Corner Brook are regulated through a city bylaw, which aims to make sure all companies charge the same rates and to keep a level playing field for resident access, according to Flynn.

Council's Committee of the Whole will make a recommendation on the increase which will be voted on at a future city council meeting.

Jim Parsons is the Mayor of Corner Brook. He says there is a balance that needs to be found when looking at a fee increase for the city's taxis. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

As the recommendation takes shape, mayor Jim Parsons says it will be important for council to find a balance between helping the taxi industry and addressing the needs of residents.

"We know that a lot of our residents rely heavily on the taxi service to do everything. Get to their appointments, to do their shopping, to work…It is an important thing to make accessible to our residents," Parsons said.

"But on the other hand as well, it's important that we keep the industry healthy here in the city. I know in other municipalities around the province they're having trouble recruiting and maintaining an adequate service. So there is a balance to be had here."

King hopes the recommendation will be able to move forward.

"I'm hanging by shoestrings in keeping drivers, and we need it to go through," he said.

"I can't stress it enough, this is not a money grab. This is basically to offset our additional costs by the rise in gas...When gas drops below $1.65, we'll go back to our regular rate."