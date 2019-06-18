String of speeders ticketed in Corner Brook; 2 going 150 km/h

Patrol officers ticketed four speeders in two and a half hours in Corner Brook Monday night, two of whom were clocked going 150 km/h.

Police say they caught all of the vehicles speeding on the Trans-Canada Highway in an area where the posted limit is 100 km/h.

The first happened when the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary stopped a vehicle spotted going 150 km/h near Watson's Pond at 9:20 p.m.

The 37-year-old driver from Nova Scotia was charged under the Highway Traffic Act and ticketed.

An hour later, officers spotted another vehicle going 150 km/h, this one near the Riverside Drive exit of the TCH.

The 20-year-old driver from Corner Brook was similarly charged and ticketed.

Two other drivers were also stopped in that same area near the Riverside Drive exit of the TCH , going 130 and 132 km/h.

The first one was stopped around 10 p.m. The 40-year-old woman from Howley was charged with driving in excess of 21-30 kilometres over the speed limit.

An 18-year-old from Corner Brook was stopped around 11:40 p.m. and was charged with speeding in excess of 31-50 kilometres over the limit.

