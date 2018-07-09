Speeder going 165 km/h ticketed near Corner Brook

A 19-year-old was caught going 75 kilometres over the speed limit on Newfoundland's west coast Sunday night.

Just after midnight, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was conducting radar patrol on the Trans-Canada Highway between Steady Brook and Corner Brook.

A car was clocked going 165 km/h in a 90 zone, so officers pulled over the driver.

The man, from Massey Drive, was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for speeding and driving without due care and consideration for other persons.

During that patrol time, the RNC stopped three other vehicles going more than 30 km/h over the speed limit..

