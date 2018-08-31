Corner Brook's SPCA warns against online pet adoption

NL West SPCA volunteers monitor cat and dog adoptions on social media websites to ensure people do not bring pets who are not fixed into their homes.

President Frances Drover says kittens that aren't fixed pose a threat to produce more and more kittens and she doesn't want anyone contributing to Corner Brook's already large cat population.

One online ad looking to get rid of cats. SPCA volunteers monitor sites online to make sure cats go to secure homes. (Kijiji)

"We watch for the ads on social media," she said. "Hopefully, these people that are trying to find homes for their kittens will turn them into us, because if we can take them, or one of the other rescues can, we all qualify the people that would adopt these kittens."

Frances Drover monitors websites for any cats and dog adoption. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The SPCA and other rescue groups ensure all cats and dogs are spayed and neutered. They also conduct background checks on new pet owners.

Volunteers monitor popular Facebook and Kijiji classifieds and reach out to people who are trying to get rid of pets.

"We contact them. We offer to take the puppies and kittens from them. We encourage them to definitely get them fixed or altered."

Bear is available for adoption through the SPCA and he is already neutered. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Drover says if people need to get rid of their cat or dog, they should bring it to the SPCA first and avoid any online posts.

That way the animal will get fixed and not pose a threat to overpopulate.

"It's better for everybody, and the animals especially because they will go to the right homes."