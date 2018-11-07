You wascally wabbit! Corner Brook SPCA on the hunt for elusive bunny

The N.L. West SPCA is ramping up efforts to try to capture an elusive domesticated rabbit hopping around a historic site in Corner Brook.

The small rabbit — which the SPCA has affectionately named "Cookie" — has been thwarting rescue attempts by concerned citizens visiting the Captain James Cook lookout since the beginning of the summer.

"There's a fair difference between tame bunnies and wild bunnies. We suspect that probably, maybe somebody that did have a tame bunny had babies and maybe one got out and got into this area," said Frances Drover, president of the NL West SPCA.

"It's obvious that, based on the sightings, it's the same bunny all the time. It's not a case of there being three or four here together."

Their original plan was to set a live trap in a wooded area with the door open for a few days to get the rabbit used to going in and out, munching on his favourite snacks like Cheerios and lettuce.

That plan came screeching to a halt on Tuesday morning, however, when they realized the trap had been stolen. They're hoping to have a replacement in the area within the next few days.

Several people have reported seeing the small rabbit over the past few months at the Captain James Cook lookout site. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

"Winter's coming on. Concerned citizens would hate to think of that poor little bunny up here by itself in the winter conditions that we have," Drover said.

"Unfortunately, the bunny is faster than any of us with two legs, and now, I think it's become a little bit people smart."

If everything goes according to plan, Drover said, the SPCA will care for the rabbit before hopefully finding its forever home.

