How hard is it to herd 24 cats to a new location? It took the Corner Brook SPCA 14 years

Frances Drover is the president of the N.L. West SPCA. (James Grudic/CBC)

It's been a long road, but the N.L. West SPCA in Corner Brook is finally in its new home.

Earlier this week, volunteers moved the 24 cats from the old location in the Curling area of the city to the new building in the Lundrigan Drive industrial park.

"I came on board in 2009 and we've had a lot of corners that we couldn't get around," said SPCA president Frances Drover. "There's been other people on the board who came in and put in their two cents worth. And we all worked together."

The new location of the N.L. West SPCA is on Lundrigan Drive in Corner Brook. (Troy Turner/CBC)

The idea for a new shelter came in 2008, when the board of the SPCA felt the old location, a one-room space in the basement of an older building, was no longer suitable.

In 2011, they purchased a building on the North Shore Highway, but it needed major work to bring it up to code. Eventually, it was determined to be too cost-prohibitive, and the search for a new located started again.

Finally, a site was identified on Lundrigan Drive, and work on construction began.

"One of the biggest advantages in this new building is this building was built by national specs for a shelter," Drover said. "We have a state-of-the-art air quality exchange. We didn't have that other than a window at the old shelter. And air quality was a problem there."

in addition to cleaner air, there are now separate rooms for cats and dogs, a quarantine room for sick animals and a break room for staff and volunteers.

The SPCA operated out of the basement of this building in Corner Brook for decades. (CBC News)

Staff moved the animals in over the weekend. For now, Drover said they will be doing adoptions by appointment only, but will open to walk-in traffic in the new year.

She said the new facility will cost the group more to run but they haven't worked out just how much at this stage.

"Until you actually move in, you don't know how much that budget is going to increase, and of course, we all know there's been nothing helping us with the economy right now," she said. "Everything is costing us more money."

