Large sinkhole opens near hotel in Corner Brook following downpour

The sinkhole was first spotted at the Glynmill Inn at around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, shortly after a downpour of torrential rain that lasted approximately 10 minutes.

Sinkhole opened right next to Glynmill Inn's restaurant

A large sinkhole with running water at the bottom of it.
A large sinkhole has developed on the grounds of the Glynmill Inn in Corner Brook, N.L., after a short period of torrential rain. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

A large sinkhole has opened near a Corner Brook hotel following a short but torrential downpour. 

The sinkhole was first spotted at the Glynmill Inn at around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, shortly after torrential rain that lasted approximately 10 minutes. The sinkhole opened next to the hotel's restaurant patio.

Connie Rose, the hotel's general manager, said water was leaking through into the wine cellar shortly before the sinkhole was reported.

"When [staff] looked out it got larger, and she phoned back the same time and said 'You got to get here. It's a monster," Rose told CBC News.

Rose said she was concerned by how close the sinkhole is to the building. The scene quickly drew curious onlookers, but a barricade was set up by police and the City of Corner Brook.

