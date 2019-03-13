Corner Brook Intermediate students show their colours in 'amazing' musical performance

When Corner Brook Intermediate officially opened its doors in 2015, it didn't take long for teachers like Stephen Perchard to recognize the student body's big talent.

With two successful musical products — High School Musical and Grease -- already under their belts, this year the school decided on another ambitious theatre undertaking: the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

"Doing musicals was always part of what we wanted this new school culture to be, because there's so much talent in Corner Brook," said Perchard, the show's director.

"It just made sense that when we get this many kids under the same roof, we can do some pretty cool things."

Simon Boitsefski plays the lead in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. Sadie MacDonnell (left) and Claire Coleman are the show's narrators. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

Beginning Wednesday and running through to Friday, CBI will bring the colourful musical to life on stage at the Corner Brook Arts and Culture Centre.

Taking centre stage

The process of selecting the 30-member cast began in September. From the beginning, 13-year-old Simon Boitsefski said he knew he wanted to try to land the lead role.

"When we were auditioning there were a lot of other talented boys and it was definitely going to be a challenge," Boitsefski said.

"I kept my hopes pretty high, but of course I didn't expect to get through 100 per cent, but when I did get it it was very exciting."

This production is the third-ever musical put on by the junior high school. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

Despite being a trained singer, Boitsefski said musicals present their own unique set of challenges. Luckily for him, this wasn't his first brush with Dreamcoat — he took part in another production of it in elementary school. Plus, he said, the long hours of rehearsals went by quickly with a great cast and crew.

"It's been really fun. The best thing about doing a school musical is you get to meet a lot of people that you probably wouldn't ever have gotten to meet otherwise," he said.

"A lot of friendships have been made."

More than 30 students are involved in the production of the show, lead by director and teacher Stephen Perchard. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

Sing it loud

The musical is famous for its powerful array of songs — including Close Every Door, Any Dream Will Do, One More Angel in Heaven and Jacob and Sons — many of which are lead by the shows narrators, Grade 7 student Sadie MacDonnell and Grade 8 student Claire Coleman, who sing and dance their way through the entire show.

There are a lot of great songs, but my favourite one is probably Song of the King, because ... Elvis! - Sadie MacDonnell

"It's really important for the narrator to be engaging with the audience, because you're telling the story of Joseph's life," said Coleman.

"I love this musical. There's a lot of amazing ensemble numbers that people should look forward to."

MacDonnell said it was important to her to find her voice and develop a character that showcased both narration roles.

"Since there were two of us, when me and Claire were working on it, it ended up being our personalities in real life, where she's the sensible one and I'm like, crazy," she said with a laugh.

As for her favourite part of the show, MacDonnell says it's all about the king.

"There are a lot of great songs, but my favourite one is probably Song of the King, because ... Elvis. Yeah, just Elvis!"

Tickets for the shows are available from the Corner Brook Arts and Culture Centre.

