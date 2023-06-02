Learning to tie: Salmon anglers teach art of fly-tying to Corner Brook youth

Residents young and old in Corner Brook have been taking part in salmon fly-tying classes ahead of the start of salmon season. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Ten-year-old Nathan Lambe of Corner Brook loves the peace and quiet that comes with salmon angling. The serene views of the Humber River, the adrenalin rush that comes with fishing with his dad, and using the flies he tied himself.

"I just like the excitement of tying flies," Nathan told CBC News in a recent interview. "I feel like on my first cast that I'm gonna catch a big fish."

Nathan learned about tying from Kastine Coleman, a local salmon angler and outfitter who wanted to teach the skill and help children learn more about conservation. Coleman has been running free fly-tying sessions this spring in partnership with the Salmon Preservation Association for the Waters of Newfoundland.

"I started fly-tying when I was a kid. My flies were always completely horrible, but it didn't matter," Coleman said with a laugh. She picked up fly-tying around Nathan's age, when she inherited her uncle's kit after he died.

"I was tying them, and I just never ever thought that they would be good enough to catch fish. And it wasn't until maybe five years ago that I actually used my own flies. And now that's all I use."

Coleman and fellow angler Terry Byrne have also been teaching fly-fishing skills — like fly casting, the basic rules and regulations and the proper ways to release a salmon — in classrooms around the region.

The interest in angling from the kids was much higher than she ever would have expected, she says.

Kastine Coleman, a salmon angler and angling business owner, has hosted sessions to help teach children how to tie salmon flies. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

"It is absolutely amazing.… Hundreds of kids at the same time coming up to you and saying, like, 'I know how to do this, thank you for teaching me. I'm going fishing with my mom, my dad, my pop," Coleman said. "I absolutely love it."

A number of girls also took part in the spring sessions, she added, which she, as a woman on the river, sees as a great sign.

"I was, probably, one of the only female anglers that I knew on the river. And now, just to see the numbers exploding, it's unbelievable," she said.

Nathan Lambe, 10, has learned a thing or two about tying flies. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

Armed with homemade flies, Nathan said he's excited to get out on the water for salmon season this year. The season is underway in Newfoundland and runs until Sept. 7, and will run from June 15 to Sept. 15 in Labrador.

He says there's nothing like getting a fish on the line, and has big aspirations for the season.

"I get, like, a really good confidence in my body. That all my nerves get like, jacked up," he said.

"I think I'm a pretty good pro. I think one of these days I'm gonna be better than Kastine and Terry."