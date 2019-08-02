No boats means no Humber Valley Regatta this summer, but club insists it will return

The Humber Valley Rowing Club will not give up in its fight to revive the sport locally, even if they have nothing to row in right now.

The club was dealt a blow last season when its boats were damaged after a storm tipped over their storage trailer. Members investigated fixing the 50-foot boats, but found out earlier this summer they were damaged beyond repair.

"I was sick to my stomach," said Amy Bishop, club president, of finding out that the club's two feasible boats couldn't be salvaged.

The damage to the boats owned by the Humber Valley Rowing Club was extensive. (CBC)

The result is that there will be no Humber Valley Regatta this year. It's a tough pill to swallow after the 2018 event was one of the best attended in recent years, Bishop said.

"We had a great regatta last year, biggest turnout we've had in years," she said.

"We got a lot of momentum and this happened, so it kind of felt like you got pushed into a brick wall."

'Tanks in the water'

The club then began to reach out to boat builders in the province to see if they could have new ones built. The search has brought up some possibilities, but it's still a work in progress.

The picturesque waters of Humber Arm are shown in this photo from 2018. (CBC)

Part of the issue is the style and build of the boat. The boats used in the Royal St. John's Regatta weigh about 300 pounds, but the Humber Valley Regatta boats — which are used on both salt and fresh water — are about 1,000 pounds each.

To put that into perspective, Bishop said, the boats on the west coast were ones used in St. John's 70-80 years ago.

"They're tanks in the water," she said.

"Sea-doos and boaters pass us all the time and it's not very often we'll get a lot of water in the boat."

Besides the two boats that were severely damaged, there are two other older boats that haven't seen water in about 10 years. Bishop said there's a possibility they may be able to become seaworthy if they can be repaired and stored.

The silver lining to the club's current difficulties is the commitment and determination of its executive, which has been great, she said.

"They are always coming up with new ideas and new things to pass on to take to try and see if we can get the help, or the space, or new boats, or something like that," she said.

So though there won't be boats in the water for a regatta in Corner Brook in 2019, Bishop said the push continues to revive the event once again next year.

"Until I know that we've exhausted every possible option, I'm not giving up."

