Corner Brook considers Civic Centre annex for new nursing school

The City of Corner Brook is looking at turning its Civic Centre Studio into a new space for the Western Regional School of Nursing after the transition to the new recreation centre is complete.

Corner Brook is moving ahead with a new $25-million recreation centre, converting facilities at Grenfell campus into a new state of the art facility with pools, a gym, fitness spaces and child-minding centre.

Mayor Jim Parsons says that leaves the existing studio, known as "the annex," in need of a purpose.

"When you buy or build a new house, most of us have to sell our old one, and the city is no different."

One possible use could be as the replacement nursing school, after the new regional hospital facility is completed in 2023.

The new recreation facility is scheduled to open in December 2022, leaving the annex available. It's a situation that Parsons considers a "win-win" for both the school and the city.

The current nursing school is part of the Western Memorial Regional Hospital complex, but no space has been allotted for classes in the new facility, leaving the school in search of a home.

Parsons says the annex space seems like a good fit.

"What we'd have to do is take the space, which is a big box, and add floors, add classroom space, a 150-seat auditorium, office labs, that kind of thing," he said.

"We did a feasibility study on it and came back with a number — I think it's about $4 million with engineering and everything all in."

That money would come back to the city, says Parsons, along with a 20-year lease on the space.

Finton Gaudette of the Newfoundland and Labrador Volleyball Association says they have 400 people currently jockeying for space in the annex, and wonders if the new space will be able to accommodate the demand. (CBC)

The current subsidy for the Civic Centre, which includes operation of the annex space, is around $1 million annually. Under the nursing school plan, the city would be leasing that space to the school, with the city providing utilities.

This, according to Parsons, would give the nursing school a convenient home near Grenfell campus without having to foot the expense of building from scratch, and Corner Brook a guaranteed tenant and income stream worth an estimated $240,000-$360,000 a year.

Losing space?

Not everyone is as warm on this use for the annex space, however — particularly, the sports teams currently using that space.

Finton Gaudette, who organizes the city's volleyball league, says in a regular year they have 400 people using the Civic Centre annex, including 22 women's teams in need of space each Sunday.

"Our biggest concern is, will the Grenfell space be able to accommodate us? Because really, with the recreation centre that's being built, we're gaining a great pool, some beautiful amenities. But we're losing space."

The new Corner Brook recreation centre is set to open in December 2022. (City of Corner Brook)

Stephen Leonard, who has been involved with basketball, soccer, and baseball in the region, says teams already have trouble finding space for games or practices.

"For the sporting community it's going to be a huge loss," said Leonard.

"A lot of sporting groups right now are traveling to Pasadena because of availability around here. You know, instead of taking away one, we really need another."

An underutilized space

Parsons says the annex is a "severely" underutilized space, often being used for non-recreational purposes such as dinners or craft fairs.

"This year is a bit weird, but in previous years that space, looking over the last couple of months, would have been used about 25 per cent of the time for non-rec purposes, or been blocked off preparing for, say, a dinner or a craft fair, or things like that."





The Corner Brook Civic Centre will still be able to handle community events like fairs and dinners, leaving the new rec centre exclusively for recreation. (Lindsay Bird/CBC) The new rec centre will be exclusively for recreation, leaving community events to the existing Civic Centre.

Far from being a less-busy space during the pandemic, Parsons said, the annex has been absorbing bookings that would normally be used for school gyms, or the current Grenfell space. And it's still being underutilized, he said.

"There's no school sports, so we're seeing additional private bookings there. Even with all of that, in the last two months, we only saw about 230 hours of rec usage. That's under four hours a day of usage," he said.

"There is of course, a high demand for many sports immediately after school in the early evening, but it's definitely not utilized to its full extent."

The after-school rush

That after-school demand is exactly what the teams are talking about.

"I'd say most of the evenings, you're looking at after school hours, it's pretty close to 100 per cent being used when it's available," said Leonard.

"During the days, well, maybe the city has to look at something to use that space. The youth are not going to be there because they're in school. So that's maybe something — they can look at some kind of program that they can put in there to use it during the day."

The plan to offer the space to the nursing school has not yet been finalized or voted upon. Local sports organizers hope the city will work with the users of the facility.

"I think we need to make this a very transparent process," said Gaudette. "It's the city's facility, but I don't think that everybody that was involved understands the plight of the users."

Leonard agrees that any change needs to take into account the people using these facilities.

"If you look at basketball, there are only certain facilities we're allowed to use. Like, due to [COVID-19], we're not allowed to go to the schools.There needs to be a plan. They need to work with these and see how many people this is going to affect if they do make this change."

