Corner Brook's new recreation centre will open in September 2024

Corner Brook's new regional recreation centre should be open for public use by September 2024, according to Mayor Jim Parsons who says the construction of the new building is almost complete.

"Our city needs a modern aquatic centre and this is it," Parsons told CBC News in a recent interview.

But the $25 million project is about $1 million over budget, due to some issues with existing infrastructure.

The building will house a new training pool, children's pool, child care centre, fitness centre, gymnasium and a multipurpose room.

A view of the new entrance to the regional recreation centre in Corner Brook. The building should open for public use in September 2024. (Colleen Connors/CBC )

New pool

The new community pool will be constructed on the back of Memorial University's Grenfell campus building.

The former university pool closed in 2015 and needed major restoration work.

The new centre is utilizing some of the campus infrastructure.

Mayor Jim Parsons says construction is nearly complete. (Colleen Connors )

"I am very happy to say that the original footprint is still there but it's being replaced with a new modern technology," said Parsons.

"Also that room is expanding far toward the rear of the campus to include a therapeutic pool, lazy river with beach entry."

30 child care spaces

The child care centre, to the right of the pool, will have space for 30 children and includes an infant room with an outdoor playing area.

Parsons said it's "desperately needed."

"Anyone who has had to deal with child care in the last few years knows how hard it is to find quality day care," he said.

The new training pool will feature some existing infrastructure from the old pool on Memorial University's Grenfell campus. (Colleen Connors/CBC )

Students at the Grenfell campus will have access to the facility along with people living in the area.

The $25 million project is cost shared between the city, the province and the federal government.

