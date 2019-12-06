Corner Brook Pulp and Paper trimming full-time staff, shutdown coming on Christmas Eve

Corner Brook Pulp and Paper announced Friday it is restructuring staff to keep its labour costs in line, and that will mean a loss of permanent status for some workers at Newfoundland and Labrador's only newsprint mill.

Overall, 22 employees will be affected.

The company said the workers will retain full-time employment as they will be reassigned to the mill's casual pool.

In a statement, the Kruger Inc.-owned mill said it will halt production on Christmas Eve for two weeks.

The company will resume production on Jan. 6, affecting 365 employees.

More interruptions in the mill's schedule could be on the horizon.

"Depending on forthcoming newsprint market conditions, the company could eventually interrupt temporarily its production over the winter to restore balance in its order book," the statement said.

Neither woodlands operations nor Deer Lake Power are affected by the internal restructuring plan, the company said.

