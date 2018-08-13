Much of Corner Brook without power, affecting phone service

A power outage in Corner Brook caused by damage to overhead lines is affecting phone service in much of the city, and provincial government offices, the College of the North Atlantic campus and city hall are closed as repair crews work.

"The outage in the Corner Brook area is caused by damage to an overhead transmission line serving that area," said Michele Coughlan, Newfoundland Power's public affairs manager.

"Unfortunately, the location is not accessible by truck. Crews are preparing to make repairs and power is expected to be restored by 2 p.m."

Newfoundland Power is aware of reports that a bird came in contact with a power line in the area, Coughlan said, and while it's possible that is related to the outage, the overhead line damage is in a different location.

City Hall is closed until 1:00 pm today due to the power outage. For updates on the power <a href="https://t.co/gqjfs8gBAQ">https://t.co/gqjfs8gBAQ</a> —@CornerBrook

Corner Brook campus has closed due to an unscheduled power outage. An update will be provided at 12PM. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlschools?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlschools</a> —@CNA_News

Customers in parts of Corner Brook are currently experiencing an outage caused by overhead line damage. Damage has been found in a remote area not accessible by truck. Crews currently working to make repairs with est restoration time at 2PM. For updates <a href="https://t.co/ecjAivfCxl">https://t.co/ecjAivfCxl</a> —@NFPower

