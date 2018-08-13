Skip to Main Content
Much of Corner Brook without power, affecting phone service

Newfoundland Power says the unplanned outage was caused by overhead line damage, which is currently being repaired.

Many areas of Corner Brook are without power Monday due to overhead line damage. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

A power outage in Corner Brook caused by damage to overhead lines is affecting phone service in much of the city, and provincial government offices, the College of the North Atlantic campus and city hall are closed as repair crews work.

"The outage in the Corner Brook area is caused by damage to an overhead transmission line serving that area," said Michele Coughlan, Newfoundland Power's public affairs manager. 

"Unfortunately, the location is not accessible by truck. Crews are preparing to make repairs and power is expected to be restored by 2 p.m."

Newfoundland Power is aware of reports that a bird came in contact with a power line in the area, Coughlan said, and while it's possible that is related to the outage, the overhead line damage is in a different location.

