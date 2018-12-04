Corner Brook man waiting in hospital for weeks — all for a 20-minute test

On Nov. 9, Ed Best felt a pain in his chest, and was admitted to Western Regional Memorial Hospital in Corner Brook to await an airlift to St. John's for a diagnostic procedure.

His family never imagined he'd still be there waiting, more than three weeks later.

"It's unbelievable," his daughter, Stephanie Best, told CBC.

Her father needs what's often called a "dye test" — a coronary angiogram, only available in St. John's.

"It only takes 20 minutes. That's the sad part," she said.

As time drags on and her father lingers in inpatient limbo, Best said depression has sunk in.

"He's not himself, that's for sure. The thing that gets me is, he's normally so upbeat, and so on the go. But now, when you walk in and you open up the curtain, he's just sitting in bed with tears coming out of his eyes."

Ed Best's family, wife Linda Chaulk Best (left) and daughter Stephanie Best, are worried about what toll the long wait is taking on him. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

'Like a prison'

Eastern Health said, in an email, it has two beds reserved in its cardiac catheterization laboratory for either Western Health or Labrador-Grenfell Health inpatients, whose referrals are all triaged by a cardiologist.

There is currently no cardiologist on staff at the hospital in Corner Brook.

Eastern Health also stated the current average wait time for the dye test Best needs is 2.5 days for someone living in St. John's, and 8.1 days for someone living in Western Newfoundland.

It's like a prison, he's stuck in there. - Stephanie Best

Best's wait has tripled that latter figure, and he's not alone: Stephanie Best said there are approximately 15 other patients at Western Memorial in the same situation.

Some of those patients told CBC they had been waiting far longer than that 8.1 day average.

"It's just hard to watch," she said.

"You become family with everybody. You go in every day, you go check on everybody and the different rooms and see if they're having a good day or a bad day."

Best said her father is definitely experiencing those bad days, and misses his dog. But he's not allowed to leave for a visit, and risk losing his spot on the list.

"It's like a prison, he's stuck in there."

Western Memorial Regional Hospital currently doesn't have a cardiologist on staff. (CBC)

