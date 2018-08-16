Man charged with threatening Corner Brook hospital staff

A Corner Brook man is facing several charges after he allegedly threatened staff at Western Memorial Regional Hospital on Thursday.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a complaint around 8:30 a.m.

Police said the man was not on site and that the threats were received by hospital staff, and didn't name any specific individual.

The 41-year-old Corner Brook resident was arrested offsite at around 10 a.m.

He has been charged with uttering threats to cause bodily harm and uttering threats to cause property damage.

The suspect is expected to appear in court late Thursday afternoon.

Police said there is no threat to public safety.

The RNC is asking anyone with more information to contact police.