Corner Brook man arrested for sexual assault, providing liquor to minors
The RNC in Corner Brook has arrested a man on several charges, including sexual interference and providing liquor to minors.
A 25-year-old man will appear in Corner Brook court Saturday on several charges that include sexual assault. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in Corner Brook has arrested a man on several charges, including sexual assault and providing liquor to minors.

As a result of an assault investigation initiated on Thursday, RNC officers made the arrest without incident on Friday night around 9:00.

The man, 25, was also charged with sexual interference.

Police said the suspect was being held in custody awaiting a court appearance on Saturday.

