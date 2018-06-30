Corner Brook man arrested for sexual assault, providing liquor to minors

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in Corner Brook has arrested a man on several charges, including sexual assault and providing liquor to minors.

As a result of an assault investigation initiated on Thursday, RNC officers made the arrest without incident on Friday night around 9:00.

The man, 25, was also charged with sexual interference.

Police said the suspect was being held in custody awaiting a court appearance on Saturday.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador