Corner Brook man arrested for sexual assault, providing liquor to minors
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in Corner Brook has arrested a man on several charges, including sexual assault and providing liquor to minors.
As a result of an assault investigation initiated on Thursday, RNC officers made the arrest without incident on Friday night around 9:00.
The man, 25, was also charged with sexual interference.
Police said the suspect was being held in custody awaiting a court appearance on Saturday.