Corner Brook graduates make memories in a parking lot and the back room of a bank
Parent holds makeshift cap-and-gown ceremony after pandemic scuttles official graduation
It wasn't a graduation they could have predicted at the start of the school year, but some Corner Brook students flipped their tassels and picked up replica diplomas at a makeshift ceremony Thursday morning.
Corner Brook Regional High School graduates attended a cap-and-gown ceremony in the back entrance of a bank to commemorate their achievement, after official ceremonies got cancelled because of COVID-19 health restrictions.
"They needed that little bit of closure to say congratulations, you made it to the end of your high school career," said Denise Lawrence, who organized the event.
Lawrence manages the Bank of Montreal in Corner Brook and set up a conference room in the back of the bank to resemble a graduation stage, complete with balloons and flowers. She even handed out scrolls that resembled high school diplomas.
"It was really nice to have something even though our school didn't put it off," said Jessie Lawrence, Denise's daughter. "It was still nice to wear our cap and gown and do the pictures and everything."
Students and their entourages kept their distance in the parking lot, waiting for their turn to go inside. Lawrence made sure there was hand sanitizer available and proper signs posted at the exits and entrances.
Graduate Rex Combdon's mother and grandmother straightened his tie, and fixed the gold tassel on his black cap before he went inside for the photo opportunity.
Combdon's whole family wore matching shirts to mark the graduation day.
"It wasn't the same as going across the stage at the Pepsi Centre, but it was good enough," Combdon said.
Many parents and students rushed to order graduation gowns online when Lawrence said she would host the event. Planning happened quickly with information spreading through a graduation Facebook group.
"We really appreciate the parents that went through all this trouble to do all this for us. It really means a lot," said graduate Holly Mackey.
Teachers at Corner Brook Regional High School put together graduation addresses from the principal, the valedictorian and school council members. The videos also showcased portraits of each graduate to highlight the virtual graduation.
