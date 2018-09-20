Canada Post cuts in Corner Brook based on poorly-timed mail count: union

Corner Brook mail carriers will have to do more with less, after Canada Post eliminated 1.5 positions in the town, according to the local union.

"Our letter carriers are now going to have a longer day, because they've picked up close on 200 new houses to deliver to," says Krista Ricketts, president of Local 39 of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW).

The decision was based on a mail volume count, according to Ricketts. That's when Canada Post counts all the mail that goes through a particular post office over a two-week period.

"And after they count it, the mail in our post office in May, they decided that our mail volume had dropped, so they didn't need as many workers in Corner Brook," said Ricketts.

It's not safe. It's not fair - Nikki Standing

But she is taking issue with when the count was done.

"If they had picked September, say, it would have been a more increase to the mail volume and we would have had better numbers," argued Ricketts.

Start times shifting

The morning start time is also shifting, and mail carriers will start their day at 8 a.m., an hour later than previously.

"As we know in Newfoundland, it gets dark earlier in the wintertime. I don't think it's safe to be delivering in the dark," said Nikki Standing, mail carrier and CUPW local secretary/treasurer.

"It's not safe, it's not fair."

Canada Post responds

Canada Post said an interview on the topic with CBC Radio's Corner Brook Morning Show was "impossible" and instead emailed a statement.

It said restructuring occurs on a "regular basis" at depots across the country and is done in consultation with the local union.

Canada Post says restructuring, as happened in Corner Brook, happens on a regular basis across the country. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

"The process is to ensure we have the proper routes and resources in place to deliver to Canadians," the statement reads.

"A lot of what is being done is to alleviate concerns raised by employees and the local union regarding routes, overtime."

Canada Post confirms start times have changed "to reflect changes in volume mix, and departure time was moved out by 30 minutes to allow for a larger window in the mornings for planning all year, and snow clearing in the winter months."

