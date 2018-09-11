This businessman is betting Corner Brook's industrial park can become a tourist destination

Allan Kendall hopes to attract tourists to Corner Brook by offering something a little different when it comes to lodging, and in a different area: six rental chalets in an area of the city better known for its industrial offerings.

Framework and roofing is already underway on the two-bedroom units next to a wooded area off Lundrigan Drive, an area better known for its surplus furniture stores and mechanic garages.

"We are on the outskirts of Corner Brook, so we are kind of remote. But we are actually in the city, and have all the amenities," said Kendall, the co-owner of Appalachian Chalets and RV.

"If you want, you can go in and do some shopping. You can go to a restaurant or you can barbecue at our chalet. You basically have choices."

The chalets should be ready by the end of the fall for tourists to rent this coming winter. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

From water park to winter chalets

Locals will know the chalet site well — the swath of land was at one time a year-round destination called the Family Adventure Park, which offered tubing in winter and a water park in summer.

The land will soon look more like a camping site, with year-round cabin rentals and a large RV parking area, although several large concrete pools still sit empty on the property.

"This property used to be a tube park. There was this recreational facility to it. We've noticed over the years there are a lot of snowmobilers in the area and a lot of talk about ATV traffic coming into Corner Brook, so we thought there would be a market there for us," Kendall said.

Snowmobile rentals will be available just a few doors down from the chalets. The area is a popular snowmobiling destination. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

To that end, Appalachian Chalets and RV is partnering with Rugged Edge, a store just down the road that specializes in snowmobile and ATV sales and rentals.

Its owner, Craig Borden, believes there is a large untapped tourism market in the industrial park.

"Most people leave from here to go out on the snowmobile trail. Any day in the winter there are 40 or 50 trucks parked on the road. There are hundreds of snowmobiles that leave from here," he told CBC News.

Access to the popular snowmobile trails requires riders to pass through the industrial park, "so the cabins are a great idea. Once you are on the back road here, you would never know you are right in the city," said Borden.

Craig Borden owns Rugged Edge, the store that will rent snowmobiles and ATVs to chalet guests. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Borden says the industrial park could be a huge hub for tourists looking to visit Corner Brook.

"I constantly get calls from people that are in Gros Morne and have a day to kill before they get back on the boat who don't know what to do in between. It will be nice to have people come to Corner Brook for the day and spend some money and get around."

The company received $583,476 in repayable grants from the provincial and federal governments to build the chalets, and also received more than $30,000 from the provincial government toward a three-year marketing strategy.

The chalets should be available to rent this winter at about $180 a night.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador