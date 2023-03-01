Corner Brook hottest man contest turns into hottest mess

Daniel Tucker was anonymously nominated to compete at Corner Brook's Hottest Man in the Coldest Season contest, but he says the event quickly turned sour after an inebriated contestant made a series of homophobic jokes and slurs. (Submitted by Daniel Tucker)

Corner Brook's Hottest Man in the Coldest Season contest is a pageant-like competition where men have a chance to heat up the stage with witty jokes or inflame passions with flashy outfits.

But one contestant says the evening's mood quickly turned cold when one inebriated competitor continually made misogynistic and homophobic comments to other performers backstage.

The Hottest Man contest, which took place at The Palace nightclub in Corner Brook last Thursday, is part of the city's winter carnival, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

When Daniel Tucker of Corner Brook found out he'd been anonymously nominated to partake in the competition, he says he was initially hesitant to perform, but also excited for the opportunity.

Tucker, who identifies as gay, says he's never felt like he fit in with societal expectations of manliness or masculinity. He says he wanted to use his performance to push boundaries and to challenge people's perceptions of what is considered masculine.

But at the event, he says, one of his fellow competitors was very intoxicated and began making homophobic jokes and comments to performers backstage. He says the contestant whispered in his ear numerous times, saying things like, "He sounds gay," about other competitors.

Tucker says the contestant also made misogynistic comments about the night's musical performer, Kacie Callahan.

Tucker says many people were aware that the contestant was very intoxicated. Although one of the carnival organizers spoke to the contestant backstage and told him to behave appropriately, Tucker says the man continued drinking throughout the night and that alcoholic beverages were never taken out of his hands.

"There was no mention of him being removed at any point," said Tucker in an interview with CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

Tucker also says he is proud to be 11 months sober, but that contestants weren't provided with anything to drink backstage other than alcohol. Water, soda or food weren't options, he says.

Fight or flight

Although Tucker doesn't believe the inebriated contestant knew he was gay, he says hearing homophobic comments and slurs triggered a "fight or flight" response in him, one which he says many queer people experience when confronted with such remarks.

"I either have to sit back and endure this uncomfortableness and this fear or, like, own it and try to tell him off basically," said Tucker. "I opted for just like, putting my head down, just kinda shrinking away that evening."

Tucker says he wrote a letter to carnival organizers, one part of it reading, "As a gay man I felt out of place and bothered, at times I felt unsafe and uncomfortable, and as a sober man I felt like less than an afterthought."

CBC Newfoundland Morning 14:04 Corner Brook Winter Carnival’s hottest man pageant took an uncomfortable turn, according to contestant Daniel Tucker What was meant to be some fun at a Corner Brook Winter Carnival event turned sour for one participant. Daniel Tucker spoke to us last week about taking part in the Hottest Man in the Coldest Season competition - a lighthearted pageant of sorts for men during Winter Carnival. The event has been a popular carnival tradition for years, but Tucker says things got uncomfortable when another contestant got out of hand. (*Please note: Tucker describes how he was treated and what was said to him, which may be upsetting to some listeners.)

Donna Luther of Corner Brook's winter carnival committee declined an interview request but provided an emailed statement, saying, "The board of Winter Carnival Inc. will be contacting Daniel Tucker to arrange a meeting so we can discuss his concerns to determine if there is anything that carnival needs to do for future events. We will appreciate his input."

Another email from the carnival's committee said the matter will be dealt with internally.

Tucker says events like the Hottest Man contest should be welcoming to all, and that alcohol consumption shouldn't be an excuse for one's poor behaviour. Although he says it's disappointing that the contest didn't turn out how he'd hoped, Tucker says he'd consider competing in future years.

"I think I made some strides this year but I didn't do everything I wanted to do," said Tucker.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador